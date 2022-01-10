Fact Check: Indian Railways RPF Constable recruitment 2022 notice is fake

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Monday (January 10) said that the viral news about the Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) RPF Constable Recruitment 2022 recruitment was fake and no such notification has been issued by the body.

Providing clarification on the news, the Indian Railways took to its official Twitter handle to clarify the truth behind the claim.

Some websites have published a notice claiming that the Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) is recruiting through the RPF Constable Recruitment 2022 Exam.#PIBFactCheck This claim is #Fake. No such recruitment advertisement/notice has been published by the RPF. pic.twitter.com/M5ogA35fax — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 10, 2022

“Some websites have published a notice claiming that the Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) is recruiting through the RPF Constable Recruitment 2022 Exam. No such recruitment notice has been published by the RPF: Indian Railways,” the tweet read.

From the past few days, a notice saying that the Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) are recruiting male and female police officers through RPF Constable Recruitment 2022 exam has been making rounds on the internet.

The fake notice also claims that the recruitment process will start soon on the posts of constable in RPF.

Calling the claims fake, the railway body said that no such exam or recruitment drive is being conducted and urged the candidates not to believe in the notice.

Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted its last recruitment drive in the year 2018.

