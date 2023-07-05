FACT CHECK: Who Is This Lady IPS Officer In Viral Photo From Punjab?

A photograph of a woman police officer has been circulating on social media, capturing the attention of netizens who have hailed her as the "most beautiful cop." However, a fact check reveals that the woman in the viral images is not a real police officer. The individual in question is actress Kainaat Arora, known for her appearances in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam films. The photographs in question are from her upcoming Punjabi movie "Jagga Jiunda E," scheduled for release in 2018.

Adding to the clarification, it is important to note that this viral photo is from five years ago. Despite its age, the photo resurfaced on social media platforms, leading to a renewed wave of interest and shares. Putting the rumors to rest, Kainaat Arora had herself took to social media to clarify the situation. On Instagram, she posted, "Dear People... harleen maan is my character name in the film #jaggajiundae... it's just a #film... my phone memory is bombarded with forwards from all over the world, people sending messages & jokes: ready to get arrested, etc... I am no REAL POLICE... 3 days and still, this photo is viral across the continent."

It is worth noting that Kainaat Arora has also made a mark in Malayalam cinema, notably portraying the character of Laila in the spy action thriller "Laila O Laila," alongside Mohanlal and Amala Paul. As for the viral photo, it is essential to understand that it is a dated image and not a recent portrayal of a police officer.



