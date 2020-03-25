Facts vs false claims: NDMA debunks rumours and misinformation on coronavirus COVID-19

The rising curve of the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19 across the world has also given a simultaneous rise to rumours and misinformation resulting in panic amongst the people. In a bid to squash such rumours and allay fears, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday took to Twitter to highlight the reality.

The total number of positive cases in India due to COVID-19 reached 606, including a total of ten fatalities, at 9.30 (IST) on Wednesday. The NDMA took a total of six points and gave a fact check against the false claims. They are:

1) Claim: A moist throat can ensure protection from corona infection.

Fact: False. There is no scientific evidence to support this claim

Claim: A moist throat can ensure protection from corona infection.

Fact: False. There is no scientific evidence to support this claim#coronavirusindia #coronavirus #IndiaFightsCorona #Mythbuster pic.twitter.com/ByXhjKAMQs — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) March 25, 2020

2) Claim: Heavy intake of Vitamin-C can help in curing corona infection.

Fact: Regular intake of Vitamin-C boosts immunity. However, excessive intake is not recommended.

Claim: Heavy intake of Vitamin-C can help in curing corona infection. Fact: Regular intake of Vitamin-C boosts immunity. However, excessive intake is not recommended. #coronavirusindia #coronavirus #IndiaFightsCorona #Mythbuster pic.twitter.com/6je3aa1GFX — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) March 25, 2020

3) Claim: If you can hold your breath for 10 sec without discomfort, you don’t have COVID-19.

Fact: Holding your breath for more than 10 seconds without discomfort does not prove whether you are infected or not.

Claim: If you can hold your breath for 10 sec without discomfort, you don’t have COVID-19. Fact: Holding your breath for more than 10 seconds without discomfort does not prove whether you are infected or not. #coronavirusindia #coronavirus #IndiaFightsCorona #Mythbuster pic.twitter.com/8MSc6xcMVF — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) March 25, 2020

4) Claim: Chloroquine/hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, is effective in curing COVID-19.

Fact: False. The efficacy and efficiency of a specific drug for the treatment of Coronavirus can only be decided by the treating physician, as per teh recommended guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

5) Claim: A viral post on social media claims a State government in the country has recommended that the juice of bitter gourd is an effective treatment for COVID-19

Fact: False. This claim is absolutely false. There is no such treatment.

Claim: A viral post on social media claims a State government in the country has recommended that the juice of bitter gourd is an effective treatment for COVID-19 Fact: This claim is absolutely false#coronavirusindia #coronavirus #IndiaFightsCorona #Mythbuster pic.twitter.com/Nrb5FVOk8V — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) March 25, 2020

6) Claim: Paracetamol can treat Coronavirus infection.

Fact: Paracetamol can treat one of the symptoms like fever. However, it is not a definitive treatment for COVID-19. Based on personal history and other related illnesses and factors, the treatment of a patient can only be decided by a medical professional.

Claim: Paracetamol can treat Coronavirus infection. Fact: Paracetamol can treat one of the symptoms like fever. However, it is not a definitive treatment for COVID-19.#coronavirusindia #coronavirus #CoronaStopKaroNa #IndiaFightsCorona #SocialDistancing #StayHome#Mythbuster pic.twitter.com/hMYTrYfTes — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) March 25, 2020

This comes amidst a nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 25 till April 14 to fight the deadly virus.