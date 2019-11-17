close

Fake international call centre busted in Delhi, 30 arrested

The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police on Sunday busted a fake international call centre in Kirti Nagar. According to Delhi Police, the call centre was used to targeted Canadian nationals. The police have arrested 30 people in connection with this case and have seized three internet distribution switches, 3 patch ports, 2 internet routers and 35 mobile phones.

Fake international call centre busted in Delhi, 30 arrested

Police officials told Zee Media that the employees of the fake call centre used to threatened Canadian people and used to take money from them in the form of dollar and bitcoin.

The police raided the call centre after receiving a complaint that the people at the call centre were threatening some Indians based in Canada after posing as Canadian law officials in order to make money from them.

Police said that the employees of the call centre had targeted several people and had forced them to pay a considerable amount of money. One of the complainants told Delhi Police that the caller claimed that he is calling from Canada's Revenue Department and his SIM has been manipulated to be used for money laundering and other illegal activities. The complainant also said that the caller also told him that if he will not pay the fine then his account will be frozen by the Canadian government.

