Fake notes from 'Reverse Bank of India' worth Rs 25 cr seized from an ambulance in Gujarat's Surat

Surat: Police have recovered fake currency notes of Rs 25.80 crore face value with "Reverse Bank of India" and "for movie purpose" printed on them from an ambulance in Gujarat's Surat district, an official said on Friday. The bogus notes were being transported to Mumbai for use in a movie, police said. Acting on a tip-off that an ambulance carrying a large stash of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) was to pass through the Kamrej police station area, local police intercepted the vehicle at a checkpoint and found Rs 2,000 denomination bills in six bags on Thursday, said Superintendent of Police (Surat-rural) Hitesh Joyser.

Each of the notes have "Reverse Bank of India" printed on them along with "for movie purpose" and a team has been formed to investigate the case and ascertain whether the notes can be considered FICN as per RBI guidelines, he said. The ambulance driver, identified as Hitesh Kotadia, has been detained, the SP said.

No FIR (first information report) has been lodged yet, he said. "The police have sought the help of officials of the Reserve Bank of India, the State Bank of India and the Forensic Sciences Laboratory to determine whether the notes can be counted as FICN," Joyser said.

The person from whom the delivery of the note was taken in Surat has been identified and he will be questioned, the police officer said. "We will carry out a thorough investigation and ensure such notes do not harm the Indian economy and people are not cheated," Joyser said.