West Bengal: Fake note manufacturing unit busted near Kolkata, 3 arrested

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police's Special Task Force busted a fake currency note manufacturing unit at a house in Hatiara on Thursday and arrested three people in connection with the case.

The police nabbed two person possesing fake notes worth Rs 70,000 from the Raja Bazar area of the city, while another person was arrested from Hatiara in the Ecopark police station area of Bidhannagar.

Following these arrests, the STF unearthed the manufacturing unit at a house in Hatiara, police said.

"Machinery, chemicals and other raw materials were seized during the raid. A laptop, pendrives, printer and several other materials were also seized," a police officer said. The police has filed a case and further investigation is underway.

Earlier this month, a man from Malda was nabbed from CIT road near Moulali crossing with fake currency notes worth Rs 4 lakhs by the special task force. The police booked him under relevant sections of the IPC.