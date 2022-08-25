NewsIndia
FAKE NOTE UNIT KOLKATA

West Bengal: Fake note manufacturing unit busted near Kolkata, 3 arrested

The police nabbed two person possesing fake notes worth Rs 70,000 from the Raja Bazar area of the city, while another person was arrested from Hatiara in the Ecopark police station area of Bidhannagar.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 10:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Fake currency note manufacturing unit was busted in Hatiara area of Kolkata
  • Machinery, chemicals and other raw materials were seized during the raid
  • A laptop, pendrives, printer and several other materials were also seized

Trending Photos

West Bengal: Fake note manufacturing unit busted near Kolkata, 3 arrested

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police's Special Task Force busted a fake currency note manufacturing unit at a house in Hatiara on Thursday and arrested three people in connection with the case.

The police nabbed two person possesing fake notes worth Rs 70,000 from the Raja Bazar area of the city, while another person was arrested from Hatiara in the Ecopark police station area of Bidhannagar.

Following these arrests, the STF unearthed the manufacturing unit at a house in Hatiara, police said.

"Machinery, chemicals and other raw materials were seized during the raid. A laptop, pendrives, printer and several other materials were also seized," a police officer said. The police has filed a case and further investigation is underway.

Earlier this month, a man from Malda was nabbed from CIT road near Moulali crossing with fake currency notes worth Rs 4 lakhs by the special task force. The police booked him under relevant sections of the IPC.

Live Tv

fake note unit KolkataFake currencyKolkata STFcounterfeit notesKolkata policeDemonetisation

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Implications of Russia-Ukraine war
DNA Video
DNA: CBI's 'strength test' against Lalu Yadav
DNA Video
DNA: Plan to get rid from tension of toll deduction
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of police barricade encroachment
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Apple's love for India
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News ground report from Taiwan's most powerful military airbase
DNA Video
DNA: Caste certificate for God too?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistani connection of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'.