Maharashtra Cyber Cell

Fake terror-op email circulates, Maharashtra cyber cell issues phishing alert

Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cyber cell has issued a phishing alert warning about an email circulating that talks about a terror encounter that took place in Mumbai.

Calling it fake news, the agency warned government officials or any other recipients against opening the email.

The cyber cell informed that the email with the subject ‘Terrorist behind JK gunned down in Mumbai’ was sent to email ids of many government officials. The email also contains an attachment - reportintelligence.pdf.

According to the cyber cell, the fake email has been created under the ID - Rajesh Shivajirao Nagvade - ps.eastcyber.mum@mahapolice.gov.in.

The cyber cell advisory states that the mail is fake and they have initiated an investigation into the matter.

