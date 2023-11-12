trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2687176
NewsIndia
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Fake TTE Who Used To Extort Money From Passengers Arrested By RPF Katihar

RPF has made such arrests in the past as well. This is not the first instance when a fake TTE was arrested. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 12:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Fake TTE Who Used To Extort Money From Passengers Arrested By RPF Katihar

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) from Katihar Division has arrested a fake Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE) who used to extort money from passengers. The RPF Katihar arrested the ringer from train no-15658 - B.P.Mail. The accused was later handed over to GRP, Maldwa Town in West Bengal. 

If you are reading such news for the first time, then don't be surprised. RPF has made such arrests in the past as well. This is not the first instance when a fake TTE was arrested. 

Earlier this year in October, the Sihor and Shujalpur RPF arrested a fake TTE at the Kalapipal railway station for extorting money from people inside the train. The accused was also found in possession of fake identity cards. In September, the Sonpur Squad Team of the RPF had arrested a fake TTE travelling in the general compartment of the Pawan Express. 

In March this year, Begusarai RPF had arrested a fake TTE while recovering fake ID cards from his possession. The youth was found with a ticket fine receipt as well. Upon being caught, he claimed that he had not committed any wrongdoing before and that it was his first day. During the search, a fake CBI ID card was recovered from him. The young man has been identified as Vikram Kumar, son of Chandra Dev Paswan, a resident of Manjeth in Thana Chhabilapur, Nalanda district.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Dr Michelle Harrison?
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution