Fake TTE Who Used To Extort Money From Passengers Arrested By RPF Katihar

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) from Katihar Division has arrested a fake Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE) who used to extort money from passengers. The RPF Katihar arrested the ringer from train no-15658 - B.P.Mail. The accused was later handed over to GRP, Maldwa Town in West Bengal.

If you are reading such news for the first time, then don't be surprised. RPF has made such arrests in the past as well. This is not the first instance when a fake TTE was arrested.

Earlier this year in October, the Sihor and Shujalpur RPF arrested a fake TTE at the Kalapipal railway station for extorting money from people inside the train. The accused was also found in possession of fake identity cards. In September, the Sonpur Squad Team of the RPF had arrested a fake TTE travelling in the general compartment of the Pawan Express.

On 11.11.2023 as per a specific information a fake TTE arrested by RPF/Katihar from Train no-15658 DN (B.P.Mail) & letter handed over to GRPs/Malda Town for further legal action.#OperationSattark @drm_kir @rpf_nfr1 @RPF_INDIA pic.twitter.com/5keGJ81hKS — RPF KATIHAR DIV (@rpfnfrkir) November 12, 2023

In March this year, Begusarai RPF had arrested a fake TTE while recovering fake ID cards from his possession. The youth was found with a ticket fine receipt as well. Upon being caught, he claimed that he had not committed any wrongdoing before and that it was his first day. During the search, a fake CBI ID card was recovered from him. The young man has been identified as Vikram Kumar, son of Chandra Dev Paswan, a resident of Manjeth in Thana Chhabilapur, Nalanda district.