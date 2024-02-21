Fali S Nariman, 'Bhishma Pitamah' Of Indian Judiciary, Passes Away At 95; PM Modi, CJI Chandrachud Express Grief

In a huge loss for the legal fraternity and nation, veteran advocate Fali S Nariman died today at the age of 95. Nariman was suffering from multiple ailments, including cardiac issues. Nariman was born on January 10, 1929, and enrolled as an advocate at the Bombay High Court in November 1950. He was promoted to senior advocate in 1961. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice Of India D Y Chandrachud expressed their grief over his demise. Nariman, was often referred to as the "Bhishma Pitamah" of the Indian judiciary. Nariman received the Padma Bhushan in January 1991 and in 2007, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

Who Was Fali S Nariman?

Nariman, born in Rangoon (now Yangon), hailed from an affluent background with his parent being a successful business executive. The Nariman family sought refuge in India when Fali was 12, escaping the Japanese invasion in 1942. With a legal career spanning over 70 years, he began practising law in the Bombay High Court and continued his legal journey in the Supreme Court from 1972 onward. In May 1972, Nariman was appointed as the additional solicitor general of India. However, he resigned from the position just a day after the declaration of Emergency on June 26, 1975.

Professional Journey

Throughout his extensive and distinguished legal career, Nariman played a pivotal role in arguing several landmark cases. Some notable instances include his involvement in the Bhopal gas tragedy case, the TMA Pai case, the Jayalalithaa disproportionate assets case, and the well-known case concerning the National Judicial Appointments Commission, which was ultimately invalidated by the Supreme Court. He also authored several books. He was also nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha in November 1999.

Prime Minister Modi, CJI Condole

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to Nariman and called him one of the most "outstanding legal minds". PM Modi said, "Shri Fali Nariman Ji was among the most outstanding legal minds and intellectuals. He devoted his life to making justice accessible to common citizens. I am pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace."

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud also condoled the death of legal doyen and veteran advocate Fali S Nariman, saying he was a "great giant of an intellectual". "Mr Attorney General, we mourn the sad demise and passing away of Fali Nariman. He was a great giant of an intellectual," Chandrachud told Attorney General R Venkataramani as he began the day's proceedings in the apex court.