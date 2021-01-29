False police cases registered against farmers leaders should be withdrawn: Harpal Singh Cheema

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly condemned the false police cases registered against the farmers over the actions taken by RSS and BJP agents to discredit the farmers' movement at the Red Fort on January 26. In a statement issued from the party headquarters, a senior leader of the party and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's nefarious moves in collaboration with RSS, BJP and central agencies, to put an end to the farmers' movement had embarrassed the country worldwide today.

He said that the farmers who had been peacefully agitating in a democratic manner for the last several months had raised the head of our democratic country, but the poor thinking of the BJP had done great damage to the democracy of the country through its men.

Cheema said that by registering false cases against those farmer leaders, who were not involved in this incident, police had proved that it all happened only under one politics. He said that the Delhi Police should have immediately arrested and prosecuted BJP agent Deep Sidhu, but became active in defaming the peaceful agitators.

"The farmer leaders have been saying for a long time that Deep Sidhu is an agent of BJP and wanted to give a wrong colour to the movement. In connection with the incident at Red Fort, Deep Sidhu himself went live on social media giving all evidence, but the Modi government at the Centre has let go of its favourite, which casts doubt on the intentions of the Delhi Police," he added.

The AAP leader further said that different kinds of false rumours were being spread to discredit the farmers' movement and appealed to the people of Punjab and the country's citizens not to pay attention to such rumours. He appealed to all the people of Punjab to maintain peace.

Cheema said that the only demand of the farmers' unions was an immediate repeal of the three black laws on agriculture. "The Aam Aadmi Party has been supporting the agitation of the farmers from day one. There is a clear and unambiguous demand of the farmers that the Central government which was trying to impose black laws on them by force, should repeal it immediately," he added.

Cheema said that the AAP had stood firm and would stand in the right of the farmers who were agitating peacefully. He said that the issue would be raised vigorously by the party's state president and MP Bhagwant Mann in the upcoming Parliament session.

He demanded that the central government should immediately repeal the black laws by accepting the demands of the farmers instead of suppressing the agitation in a dictatorial manner.