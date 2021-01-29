Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has stood beside MCD employees: Durgesh Pathak

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak has said that today the Kejriwal government has directed the BJP-ruled MCD not to increase councilor fund from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1.50 crores. He said that by interfering against the wrong happening in the MCD and directing against it, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has stood beside the employees of the MCD.

Pathak said that even after witnessing that the funds of the MPs were curtailed by the PM, and Delhi CM Kejriwal stalled various projects to provide the best healthcare to citizens, the BJP has the audacity to increase councilor funds. He reiterated that the BJP has transformed MCD into a den of corruption and is mocking its employees.

The BJP leaders are only interested in increasing the funds of the councilors but they have no intention to pay the salaries of their employees, he added. Pathak said, “You all know that the BJP ruled MCD has not paid the salaries of the doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, teachers, and others for the last several months. The doctors and nurses who served the citizens of Delhi during the pandemic of Covid do not have any money with them because the BJP ruled MCD has utilized the entire money in corruption and not paid the salaries of these people."

"The situation is so bad that the healthcare system under the BJP ruled MCD has completely collapsed. The teachers are protesting across Delhi because the MCD has not paid their salaries. Every employee of the BJP ruled MCD is suffering from this inhuman treatment by the BJP. The security guards of the civic centre have also not received their salaries. The situation of sanitation workers is very serious."

Pathak further said, "These people are starving, they do not have money to pay the school fees of their children and they also do not have money to pay the rents of their houses. The adamant nature of the BJP ruled MCD has forced these poor people to go on strike. It is unfortunate that the BJP which has been ruling the MCD for the last 15 years has no sympathy for these people. The BJP has transformed MCD into a den of corruption. The BJP leaders are only interested in increasing the funds of the councilors but they have no intention to pay the salaries of their employees.”

He said, “So on one side the BJP ruled MCD claims that they do not have money to pay the salaries of their employees and on the other side yesterday they have increased the funds for the councilors. Earlier increased this fund from Rs 25 lakhs to Rs 50 lakhs and now it has become Rs 1 crores. In the last budget that came out last week, the BJP ruled MCD has announced this decision. At the time of Covid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced and decided that the funds of the MPs will be curtailed."

"The same decision was taken by the Kejriwal government and to bring money to provide good healthcare in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic the Aam Aadmi Party government has also stalled various projects for the time being. The Kejriwal government also curtailed the funds of the MLAs and to deal with the situation various development projects are on hold. But the picture of the BJP ruled MCD is completely different because in such a time the BJP decided to increase the councilor funds. The Aam Aadmi Party believes that the BJP is making fun of their own employees. The BJP is disrespecting the pensioners who have deposited lakhs of money to the BJP ruled MCD with the hope that they will get some health benefit,” Pathak added.

He said, “Today I am delighted to see that the Kejriwal government has directed the BJP ruled MCD not to increase the councilor fund. I want to thank Delhi Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal because in such a tough time he stood beside the citizens of Delhi and interfered immediately when he witnessed that such a wrong thing is happening in the BJP ruled MCD. Through this letter, the Kejriwal government has directed that the BJP ruled MCD should immediately withdraw the decision of increasing the councilor fund. I am thankful to him because he stood beside the employees of the MCD."