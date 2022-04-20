In a big decision, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced that the families of Punjab Police jawans killed on duty will get a compensation of Rs one crore.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal had promised this during the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Pathankot. Moreover, the Police Welfare Fund has also been increased from Rs 10 crore to 15 crore.

Addressing the policemen from the digital platform of Punjab Police, the Chief Minister also assured the police personnel that there would be no interference in the work of Punjab Police.

