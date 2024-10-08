Faridabad Election Result 2024 Live Updates

Faridabad, Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: After Jammu and Kashmir’s record assembly elections in terms of voter turnout, Haryana is now set to elect 90 members for the Legislative Assembly, with voting to take place on Saturday (Oct 5). The results will be declared on October 8, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The previous Assembly elections were held in October 2019. After the election, a coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party and Jannayak Janta Party formed the state government, with Manohar Lal Khattar becoming the Chief Minister.

Faridabad is one of the 22 districts of Haryana. It is also a key political battleground. It has six constituencies namely- Prithla, Faridabad NT, Badkhal, Ballabgarh, Faridabad and Tiagaon.

