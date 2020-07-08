Faridabad Police explains how Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey dodged cops

History-sheeter Vikas Dubey has been on the run since July 3 and the Faridabad Police on Wednesday explained how the notorious gangster has been dodging the police. The manhunt for Dubey continues across several states and though he was reportedly spotted in several places the police has been unable to nab him so far.

Dubey is the main accused in the ambush in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur in which eight policemen were killed on July 3. The dreaded history-sheeter has not been arrested even though five days have passed since the incident took place.

The Haryana police have arrested three aides of Dubey in a raid at a house in Faridabad after a tip-off that the wanted gangster was holed up there. The Faridabad Police on Tuesday received a tip-off that Dubey and Kartikey were hiding in a house in New Indira Nagar complex in Hari Nagar area along with weapons and a team of Faridabad Crime Branch surrounded a house on Tuesday midnight.

On 7 July, Commissioner of Police OP Singh gave necessary guidelines to DCP Crime Maqsood Ahmad for the arrest of the accused. ACP Crime Anil Yadav under the supervision of DCP Crime Ahmad along with three teams of Crime Branch 48, Crime Branch Uncha Village and Crime Branch BPTP raided the area, said the Faridabad Police.

The three accused are--Kartikeya alias Prabhat, son Rajendra, a resident of Bachhu village, Chauvepur police station, Kanpur district. Ankur, son of Shravan, a resident of Kakupur Village, Police Station Shivpur, District Kanpur Hall, New Indira Complex Harinagar Sai 87 Faridabad and Shravan son of Khereshwar, a resident of Kakupur village, Police Station Shivrajpur, District Kanpur Hall New Indira Complex Sai 87 Faridabad.

During the raid, Dubey's associate accused Karthikeya alias Prabhat opened fire on the police but the crime branch officials surrounded him from all sides and the accused were arrested on the spot. They recovered four pistols and 44 live rounds from him, added the Faridabad Police.

DCP Crime Maqsood Ahmad said that a case has been registered against the above accused in police station Khedi bridge under relevant sections of IPC including firing on the police team and possessing illegal weapons.

On inquiry, Prabhat said that he and Dubey took shelter in the latter's sister-in-law's aunt Shanti Mishra's house at Naharpar, Hari Nagar Indira Complex. Vikas Dubey escaped hours before the arrival of the police party. During interrogation, Prabhat said that he along with Dubey were involved in firing on the police party in the murder case in Bikru village.

Prabhat told that Dubey and he escaped from the spot by attacking the police party and snatching two pistols and live rounds of the injured policemen. Two days after absconding, Prabhat said that they stayed at a friend's house for two days in Shivli, UP. He also said that Amar Dubey, the other main accused who attacked the police party, is in Hamirpur, UP.



Accused father and son duo, Ankur and Shravan, have been sent to jail for giving shelter to the miscreants. Prabhat has been handed over to UP STF on transit remand by the court on the demand of UP police. DCP Crime informed that 44 live rounds including 2 pistol 9mm and 2 country pistol 9mm and one empty shell, a bag and Rs 3000 have been recovered from the accused.