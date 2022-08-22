New Delhi: Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and various farmer groups will organise a ‘mahapanchayat’ at historic Jantar Mantar on Monday amid tight security arrangements made by the Delhi Police. The ‘mahapancayat’ has been called in protest against the Centre’s alleged suppression of the youth, farmers and labourers of the country and rising unemployment.

Delhi Police said that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to avoid any untoward incidents ahead of the "mahapanchayat" called at the capital`s Jantar Mantar by various farmers` groups.

The Delhi Police said the gathering of the farmers can cause traffic problems and untoward incidents can take place. It has deployed a large number of personnel in border areas and put up barricades. Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Dependra Pathak, said that they have requested the farmers to go back.

"Keeping in mind the gravity of the situation, we have put up barricades to avoid untoward incidents. A large number of policemen have been deployed at the border areas and intersections along with railway tracks," the police said. The Metro has also been put on high alert. Police will also be deployed there.

As per information, farmer leader Rakesh Tikat was stopped by police personnel at the Ghazipur border while he was going to Jantar Mantar and asked to go back. When he didn`t budge, he was detained and taken to Madhu Vihar police station. Police sources said Tikait was detained as the Delhi Police was trying to prevent "undue gathering" in the national capital.

In a tweet in Hindi, Tikait slammed the government, saying "The Delhi Police working at the behest of the government cannot suppress the voice of the farmers. This arrest will bring a new revolution. This struggle will continue till the last breath. Won't stop, won't get tired, won't bow down."

He also accused the Centre of oppressing the unemployed, the youth, farmers and labourers of the country. "The Modi government is bent on the oppression of the unemployed, the youth, farmers and labourers. Be prepared for a long struggle in the fight for rights. At the behest of the Centre, the Delhi Police did not allow (me) to meet the unemployed youth," he said in another tweet later.

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai condemned Tikait's detention.