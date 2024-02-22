After the farmer unions halted their 'Dilli Chalo' march yesterday for two days after violent clashes at the Khanauri border, they held a media briefing today at the Shambhu Border making serious allegations against the paramilitary forces and Haryana police. The farmer leader claimed that the security forces crossed the border and attacked tents set up inside Punjab. They also claimed that their six people had been taken away by the forces.

"We condemn the move of paramilitary forces crossing into Punjab and attacking the tents of the farmers. Punjab government should answer this how it allowed Haryana police and paramilitary forces to cross the border," he said.

The leader added that six people were missing in action. "Our six people whom the security forces took away are missing in action. Even during a war, paramedics and doctors are not attacked as per humanity. But in Khannauri, they attacked medical camps and doctors treating the injured and looted the people. This government has crossed the limits of barbarism," the farmer leader alleged.

VIDEO | “Paramilitary forces and Haryana Police forces crossed the (state) border and attacked the farmers’ camp in Punjab. Our six people are missing after the action. Punjab government should give the answers,” says a farmer leader while addressing a press conference at Shambhu… pic.twitter.com/DF6f5HohLX February 22, 2024

Farmers and security forces clashed at the Shambhu and Khannauri border of Haryana and Punjab as the agitators were not allowed to enter Delhi. After rejecting the governenment proposal for purchasing certain crops on MSP for five years, the farmers resumed their 'Dilli Chalo' protest call yesterday but due to clashes, they had to halt the march for 48 hours.

On the other hand, the government has invited farmers for further talks. The farm leaders and the Union minister held four round of talks which remained unsuccessful. General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor, Sarwan Singh Pandher, reiterated the demand for a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) and assured a 'peaceful' approach going ahead. The protesting farmers have been camping at the Shambhu border near Ambala since the start of the march on Tuesday, February 13.