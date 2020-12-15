Farmer protesting at Singhu border found dead, probe launched

New Delhi: On the Sonipat-Singhu border a farmer participating in the protests against the agricultural laws was found dead on Tuesday. The local police took charge of the situation and have sent the body to a civil hospital in Sonipat for post mortem.

The 70-year-old farmer, named Gurmeet, hailed from the Mohali district in Punjab and was found dead in front of the Ushay Towers where he had been protesting with others. The farmer allegedly suffered a heart attack and died.

Police rushed to the protest site where the farmer died and took charge of the body. They have also initiated an investigation into the matter and sent the body for post mortem to determine the cause of death.

The protests against the Centre’s three farm laws have been going on for 20 days and four farmers have lost their lives on the Sonipat-Singhu border thus far.

Five rounds of talks have taken place between the government and the protesting farmers. None of these talks succeeded in satisfying the farmers demands and they continue to hold their ground as they protest at the Delhi border.

Several key roads have been blocked by these protests but the farmers are not willing to move till their demands are met.