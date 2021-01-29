Farmer union BKU calls Kisan Mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, more farmers expected to reach Ghazipur border

NEW DELHI: Angry over the police action and heavy security deployment on the Delhi border, Bharatiya Kisan Union called a Mahapanchayat at Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar at 11 am on Friday (January 29). BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said the Mahapanchayat will be held at GIC college in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh and future course of action will be decided there.

Hundreds of farmers are expected to throng the Ghazipur border today amidst the call of Mahapanchayat by BKU.

The development comes at a time when the Delhi Police has issued lookout notices against farmer leaders and announced a probe into the conspiracy' behind the Republic Day violence, even as the Ghaziabad administration gave an ultimatum to the protesters at UP Gate to vacate the site by January 28 midnight.

Tikait, however, told reporters at the UP gate in Ghazipur bordering Delhi that he would rather commit suicide than leave and end the protest against the farm laws, setting the stage for a confrontation with security personnel. Thousands of farmers from the BKU are camping at the protest site since November 28. "I will commit suicide but won't end protest until the farm bills are repealed," said Rakesh Tikait, who is the national spokesperson of the BKU.

Tikait also claimed a threat to his life, alleging that armed goons were sent to the protest site.

Heavy security force presence was visible near the campsite, which faces a midnight deadline to vacate, even as it faced frequent power cuts in the evening.

