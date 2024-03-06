Farmers will again attempt to enter Delhi today and they are expected to reach the national capital via buses and trains. This has put the Delhi Police and para-military forces on alert. Security has been tightened at the borders and around the residences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Heavy police deployments is likely to be there in the areas of New Delhi and Central Delhi which may lead to traffic snarls. The police have not given any permission to hold any kind of protest in the New Delhi district and thus the forces will keep an eye on miscreants looking to create anarchy.

Tight Security At Borders

The Delhi Police has instructed its officers to maintain a vigilant presence at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders, as well as at railway and metro stations and bus stands. On March 3, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), the two main organizations leading the farmer's protest, issued a call for farmers nationwide to converge in Delhi on Wednesday.

Delhi Police said that while they have removed barricades at the Singhu and the Tikri borders, the deployment of police and paramilitary personnel is still there and (they) will ensure strict, round-the-clock vigil. It said that additional police and paramilitary forces have already been deployed at railway and metro stations and bus stands.

Intensified Security Checks

The Delhi Police also added that since there will be intensified security checks at key points in the national capital, there may be traffic congestion in the city. Commuters are likely to face traffic jams near Jantar Mantar, Parliament Streets, India Gate, and Ramlila Maidan.

Rail Roko Call By Farmers

Farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal have given a call to farmers across the nation to reach Delhi on March 6 (today) for a protest. They also called for a four-hour countrywide rail roko on March 10 in support of their various demands, including a legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops.

The farmers engaged in protest have chosen to remain at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points along the Punjab-Haryana border after encountering obstacles during their "Delhi Chalo" march, where security forces intervened. Commencing their march on February 13, clashes ensued at the Haryana-Punjab border when security forces halted their progress.