NewsIndia
FARMER PROTEST

Farmers' Protest: Brace For Slow Traffic In Noida On Thursday

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police also said diversions could be placed at routes in Noida near Delhi borders, where "intensive" checking of vehicles would be carried out before allowing them passage towards the national capital.

|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 11:41 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Farmers' Protest: Brace For Slow Traffic In Noida On Thursday

Police on Wednesday cautioned commuters about the possibility of traffic movement slowing down on the Noida-Delhi routes on Thursday in view of a proposed farmers' protest in the national capital.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police also said diversions could be placed at routes in Noida near Delhi borders, where "intensive" checking of vehicles would be carried out before allowing them passage towards the national capital.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers' groups, has announced holding a 'Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi where a resolution would be passed to "intensify the fight" against the policies of the central government.

Farmers groups from western Uttar Pradesh are also likely to participate in the programme.

The Delhi Police has also permitted the farmers' congregation with a condition that the gathering will neither have more than 5,000 participants, nor tractor trolleys would be allowed near the venue, according to officials.

"The general public is informed that a protest by farmers over their demands is proposed on Thursday," police here said.

"During this programme, intensive checking will be done by the Delhi Police and the Gautam Buddh Nagar police by installing barriers on all the borders between Noida and Delhi, due to which, in case of an increase in traffic pressure on the routes from Gautam Buddh Nagar to Delhi border, traffic can be diverted as per requirement," it said.

"In case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience," police cautioned commuters.

The Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory, urging commuters to avoid roads leading to central Delhi.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A picture that puts BCCI to shame
DNA Video
DNA: In which countries blind cricket is recognized?
DNA Video
DNA: Why discrimination against Indian blind cricket?
DNA Video
DNA: Why doesn't BCCI 'see' blind cricket?
DNA Video
President of Pakistan will make his daughter the first lady
DNA Video
DNA: Big trouble for China!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of SC's 'new order' on electoral bonds
DNA
China got tensed after seeing Indian Army Tunnel
DNA Video
DNA: When will Indians stranded in Russia return home?
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS's scary report on children watching mobile phones