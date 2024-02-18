Farmers' Protest: Internet Ban Extended In 7 Haryana Districts; Fourth Round Of Talks Today

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, Haryana has extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts till February 19. The internet services will remain disrupted in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa. An order in this regard was issued by the Haryana Home Secretary in view of the 'Delli Chalo' call given by farmers' organisations. The government had earlier extended the suspension of mobile internet from February 13 to February 15.

According to a notification issued by the Haryana administration, bulk SMS and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, will remain suspended in these seven districts.

Meanwhile, the Central ministers will hold a fourth round of talks with the farmer union leaders today to find a mutual solution for their demands of legal recognition of the Minimum Support Price and implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report, including on pricing mechanism. The central ministers had earlier held a meeting with the farmer leaders on February 8, February 12 and February 15 but the talks remained inconclusive.

Prominent agricultural economist Dr Sardara Singh Johl and ICRIER agriculture scientist Dr Ashok Gulati have said that giving MSP on all crops is not practical. Dr Johl, a former Vice Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, said that farmers should adopt the path of negotiation over their demands and also added that they should be allowed to go to Delhi. He laid stress on talks to solve the problems of farmers.

Citing examples of advanced economies, Johl said the United States had in 2021-22 given more than USD 42 billion to the farmers. He said China and Japan also provide subsidies to their farmers. Meanwhile, Union Minister Arjun Munda said that the government is hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon.