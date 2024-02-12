New Delhi: Noida Police has heightened security measures along its borders with Delhi ahead of the farmers protest in the national capital. On Monday, the Noida Police issued a warning about potential traffic congestion on routes to and from Delhi due to an upcoming farmers' protest scheduled in the national capital on Tuesday.

Authorities emphasized the likelihood of intensified security measures at the Noida-Delhi border areas, including possible route diversions, advising commuters to consider utilizing metro services for their transportation needs.

Various farmer associations primarily from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab have announced plans for a march on February 13, demanding legislation to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their agricultural produce. This demand was one of the conditions they stipulated when agreeing to end their protests in 2021.

In a statement, the police informed the public about the planned farmer protest in Delhi on Tuesday, highlighting the implementation of stringent security checks by both Delhi Police and Gautam Buddh Nagar Police. They mentioned the installation of barriers at all borders, which might lead to increased traffic pressure on routes from Noida to the Delhi border, necessitating potential traffic diversions.

The police urged individuals traveling to Delhi to utilize metro services wherever possible to minimize traffic congestion. Additionally, they announced restrictions on the movement of various goods vehicles along specific routes, including from the Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Parichowk.

While diversions would be implemented on routes such as DND and Chilla border, exceptions would be made for emergency vehicles. The police provided a traffic helpline number (9971009001) for reporting traffic inconveniences and advised motorists to explore alternative routes to mitigate disruptions.