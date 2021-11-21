People not ready to believe ‘jhoothe jumle’: Rahul Gandhi’s swipe at PM Modi on farm laws repeal

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (November 21) took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said farmers are not ready to believe his words on repealing the farm laws.

This comes after Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) earlier on Sunday announced they will continue the ongoing farmers’ agitation and hold another meeting on November 27 to decide the future course of action.

The former Congress chief took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, “People who have suffered false rhetoric are not ready to believe the words of the PM. Farmers' Satyagraha continues. #FarmersProtest continues".

Reiterating Gandhi’s sentiments, veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, as per PTI, said that people are ‘doubtful about whether the three contentious farm laws will actually be repealed or not as several BJP leaders claim the legislations will be brought back soon’.

In a surprise move, PM Modi had announced on Friday (November 19) that the three farm laws will be withdrawn in the upcoming winter session of the Parliament and urged the farmers to end the agitation and go back to their homes. However, farmer leaders maintained they intend to continue the protests at the Delhi borders until the Centre officially repeals the farm laws in Parliament as well as introduces legislation on a legal guarantee of MSP.

After the PM’s announcement, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted an old clip of him forecasting the repeal of the three farm laws.

In the video clip, Gandhi can be seen saying “Mark my words, take it from me, these laws, the government will be forced to take them back. Remember what I said.”

(With agency inputs)

