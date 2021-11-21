Farmers’ protest to continue, SKM to hold key meeting on November 27 to decide future course of action

New Delhi: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday (November 21) announced they will continue the ongoing farmers’ agitation and hold another meeting on November 27 to decide the future course of action.

The SKM, an umbrella body of the farmers’ unions, held a crucial meeting on Sunday to deliberate on issues including MSP, compensation for the farmers who lost their lives during the protests, cases registered against farmers and the future course of action in the wake of the central government’s decision to repeal the three contentious agriculture laws.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border after the meet, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said, “We discussed the repeal of farm laws. After this, some decisions were taken. SKM's pre-decided programs will continue as it is. Kisan panchayat will be held in Lucknow on November 22, gatherings at all borders on November 26 and march to Parliament on November 29.”

Rajewal said the farmer leaders will pen a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with their demands including the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son was arrested for 'mowing down' the farmers in the Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

“We'll write open letter to PM. Pending demands will be mentioned in it - MSP Committee, its rights, its time frame, its duties; Electricity Bill 2020, withdrawal of cases. We'll also write to him to sack the Minister (Ajay Mishra Teni) over Lakhimpur Kheri,” ANI quoted him as saying.

For a decision on further developments, another meeting of SKM will be held on 27th Nov. Decision will be taken on the basis of the situation until then: Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal at Singhu border pic.twitter.com/dxMnKXnImg — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2021

Further, Rajewal called the decision to withdraw the three farm laws, “a good step”, adding “but a lot of things still remain.”

Farmer leaders have maintained they intend to continue the protests at the Delhi borders until the Centre officially repeals the farm laws in Parliament. In a surprise move, PM Modi had announced on Friday that the three bills will be withdrawn in the upcoming winter session of the Parliament.

Krantikari Kisan Union leader Darshan Pal Singh had said on Saturday that the agitation will go on till pending issues of farmers are resolved by the Centre. "The agitation will continue till our pending issues are not addressed. These issues include MSP, rollback of Power Bill 2020, Air Quality Ordinance, withdrawal of cases against us and allocation of land for a memorial dedicated to farmers who died during the agitation. We hope that government will hold talks to resolve these issues," he told reporters.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV