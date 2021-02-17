हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farmers protest

Farmers protesting against farm laws will hold 'rail roko' on February 18: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

The protest will be staged from 12 PM to 4 PM. The BKU leader, who has been spearheading the farmers’ agitation, said the people from their villages will also take part in the protest. He added that adequate arrangements have been made for the children travelling by the trains.

Farmers protesting against farm laws will hold &#039;rail roko&#039; on February 18: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday announced that the farmer groups protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws will be holding a ‘rail roko’ (railway blockade) across the country on Thursday (February 18, 2021).

The ‘rail roko’ has been announced by the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmers` unions.

Accusing the Centre, Tikait said the government has not been permitting many trains to ply for the last eight months despite the fact that many other curbs were removed after people faced difficulties.

Farmers protestfarm lawsrail rokoRakesh TikaitBKU
