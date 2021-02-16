हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deep Sidhu

Republic Day violence: Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu's police custody extended by 7 days

Republic Day violence: Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu&#039;s police custody extended by 7 days

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended Punjabi actor-turned-singer Deep Sidhu’s police custody by seven more days in the Republic Day violence case. Sidhu, who was arrested from Karnal bypass in Haryana on February 9, has been touted by Delhi Police as the ‘main instigator’ of the violence which took place on the Republic Day at the Red Fort.

Delhi Police Crime Branch is probing if the violence was part of a larger conspiracy.

 

 

On February 9, the court had sent him to seven-days custody of the police for interrogation. While in custody, Sidhu along with another accused Iqbal Singh was taken to the Red Fort to recreate the scene of events that unfolded at the historic monument on the Republic Day.

The last custody was sought for a multitude of reasons, including to visit Mumbai, Punjab and Haryana to explore links, identify and arrest his supporters and recover phones with different SIM cards used by him.

On January 26, protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally against three farm laws. During the clash, a section of protesters had entered the Red Fort and hoisted a religious flag.

Deep Sidhurepublic day violenceDelhi PoliceRed FortFarmers protestfarm laws
