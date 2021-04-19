हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farmers' protest

Farmers’ protests: Cement barriers removed from Delhi-Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur border

While strict security measures continue to remain in place at Ghazipur border of Delhi-Uttar Pradesh where the farmers form Punjab, Uttar pradesh and Haryana have been protesting against the three farm, in the latest development one of the hindi daily reported that the cemented barriers place at the border have been removed now. 

Farmers’ protests: Cement barriers removed from Delhi-Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur border

New Delhi: While strict security measures continue to remain in place at Ghazipur border of Delhi-Uttar Pradesh where the farmers form Punjab, Uttar pradesh and Haryana have been protesting against the three farm, in the latest development one of the hindi daily reported that the cemented barriers place at the border have been removed now. 

The latest pictures and videos revealed that the cemented barriers which were earlier placed at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border have now been removed. Additionally, the situation shows that the work to open the Ghazipur border began on Sunday (April 19) night. 

“The three lanes of the road from Delhi Police to Ghaziabad are being opened by the Delhi Police. The police have taken this step only after the farmers requests. Due to the problems being faced by the people, the farmers had been demanding the administration to open this path for several days,” said Dharmendra Malik who is the media in-charge of the Bharatiya Kisan Union.

Meanwhile, one carriageway of NH-9, or the Meerut Expressway, from Delhi towards Uttar Pradesh was opened by the Delhi police on Sunday for the movement of ambulances.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Farmers' protestghazipur borderDelhi-UP borderfarm laws
Next
Story

Sisters fight against age-old 'Virginity test', FIR lodged against in-laws

Must Watch

PT13M13S

Safety of oxygen plants has been increased in UP