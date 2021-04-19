Farmers’ protests: Cement barriers removed from Delhi-Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur border

New Delhi: While strict security measures continue to remain in place at Ghazipur border of Delhi-Uttar Pradesh where the farmers form Punjab, Uttar pradesh and Haryana have been protesting against the three farm, in the latest development one of the hindi daily reported that the cemented barriers place at the border have been removed now.

The latest pictures and videos revealed that the cemented barriers which were earlier placed at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border have now been removed. Additionally, the situation shows that the work to open the Ghazipur border began on Sunday (April 19) night.

“The three lanes of the road from Delhi Police to Ghaziabad are being opened by the Delhi Police. The police have taken this step only after the farmers requests. Due to the problems being faced by the people, the farmers had been demanding the administration to open this path for several days,” said Dharmendra Malik who is the media in-charge of the Bharatiya Kisan Union.

Meanwhile, one carriageway of NH-9, or the Meerut Expressway, from Delhi towards Uttar Pradesh was opened by the Delhi police on Sunday for the movement of ambulances.

