Farmers' protests: Delhi Police awaits response from Google on 'toolkit' document

New Delhi: The Officials on Tuesday (February 16, 2021) said that the Delhi Police is still awaiting a response from Google on the 'toolkit' Doc related to the farmers' protests.

"Officials said that police have so far not received a reply from Google on the document being investigated," said a PTI report.

The Delhi Police had sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which the toolkit was created and uploaded on the social media platform.

As per reports, two e-mail IDs, one Instagram account, and one Uniform Resource Locator (URL) were mentioned in the toolkit and police has also asked for details from the respective platforms.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy said that the toolkit is not a static document.

"It's a dynamic document which has a large number of hyperlinks, which are links to various Google drives, Google docs and websites. One of the important website present here is askindiawhy.Com. This website has a lot of Pro-Khalistani content. So this document in itself has an action plan," Roy said.

The DCP said that in the first instance, the document was not to be shared in the public and was private, but was accidentally shared.

"So this was a document to be shared to a limited number of people, who would then influence public opinion. Having global icons to follow this, this toolkit was made to propagate pro-Khalistan propaganda" he added.

This is to be noted that the Delhi Police on Monday had said that 22-year old Disha Ravi along with Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk created the toolkit document. They added that Disha Ravi then sent it to Greta Thunberg, following which, the teen Swedish climate and environmental activist shared the toolkit on the social media platform to lend support to the ongoing farmers' agitation against Centre's three new farm laws.

Disha, who was remanded to 5-day police custody on Sunday, sent the toolkit to Greta Thunberg through Telegram app, according to PTI news agency,

During a press conference, Joint Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Prem Nath said that Disha Ravi deleted a WhatsApp group that she created to spread the following toolkit.

He also stated that Nikita and Shantanu attended a Zoom meeting organised by 'pro-Khalistani' group Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF). Prem Nath added that Nikita Jacob was also one of the editors of toolkit document.

Prem Nath had also said that the e-mail account created by Muluk is the owner of the Google document.

