Farmers' protests: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, check details

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing farmers' protests against the new farm laws at the borders of the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday (December 5, 2020) morning issued a new advisory, in order for commuters to avoid the closed roads.

Due to the widespread protests taking place at the border, the Delhi Police has either closed or diverted several roads, that has stopped traffic movements on key routes connecting the national capital with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

According to them, the Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed and the NH 44 is closed on both sides.

Delhi Police advised commuters to take alternate routes via Safiabad, Saboli, NH8, Bhopra, Apsara borders and Peripheral expressway.

They also informed that the Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic and the available open borders to Haryana are the following -- Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan, Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders. They said that the traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road and advised people to avoid the Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH 44.



The Tikri and Jharoda Borders are also closed for any traffic movement.

Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicle like cars and two-wheelers. The Gazipur border on NH-24 is closed for traffic from Ghaziabad.

"People are advised to avoid NH-24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara, Bhopra, DND for coming to Delhi," said Delhi Police.

The chilla border on Noida link road is also closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. Commuters are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND.

Later in the day, the Centre will hold the fifth round of talks with the farmer union leaders to break the deadlock. The four previous meetings between the Centre and representatives of the farmers who are protesting against the new agriculture laws have remained inconclusive.

The reason behind the widespread protests is these three new laws - The Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

