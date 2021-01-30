Farmers' protests: Proposal given by Agriculture Minister still stands, says PM Narendra Modi at All-Party Meeting

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (January 30, 2021) addressed the All-Party Meeting on Budget Session of Parliament and said that the proposal given by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to the farmer unions still stands.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that the government is approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind and said, "The government's stand is the same as it was on 22nd January, and the proposal given by the Agriculture Minister still stands."

He reiterated that the Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is just a phone call away for taking forward the talks with the farmer unions.

On references made by the leaders on the unfortunate incident on January 26, Prime Minister said that the law will take its own course.

Prime Minister said that the government is open to a detailed discussion on issues raised by the leaders in the meeting.

This is to be noted that over eleven rounds of talks between the farm unions and the Centre have failed to break the deadlock and the government has offered to put the laws on hold for 18 months, but farmers say they will not end their protests for anything less than a full repeal.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced to temporarily suspend the internet services in the areas where the agitating farmers have camped at the outskirts of the national capital.

"Union Home Ministry has temporarily suspended internet services in Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri and their adjoining areas from 11 pm of Jan 29 to 11 pm of Jan 31, to 'maintain public safety and averting public emergency'," reported ANI.

Thousands of farmers have camped at the Delhi borders and have been demanding these laws to be repealed - The Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

During the All-Party Meeting on Budget Session of Parliament, PM Modi reaffirmed the importance of smooth functioning of Parliament and comprehensive debates on the Floor of the House. He added that frequent disruptions mean smaller parties suffer as they can't express themselves adequately.

He said, "It is for the bigger parties to ensure that Parliament functions smoothly, there are no disruptions and thus, the smaller parties are able to voice their views in Parliament."

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the role India can play to further global good in many sectors. He referred to the skills and prowess of our people, which can be a force multiplier for global prosperity.



