close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farooq Khan

Farooq Khan appointed as Chief Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

In the statement, Farooq Ahmad Lone, the secretary to the state government, said that, "sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Farooq Khan, IPS (Retd), as an advisor to the Governor with effect from the date he assumes charge".

Farooq Khan appointed as Chief Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

Srinagar: Lakshadweep Administrator Farooq Khan was on Saturday appointed as the Chief Security Advisor to Satya Pal Malik, Jammu and Kashmir Governor, read an official statement.

Live TV

In the statement, Farooq Ahmad Lone, the secretary to the state government, said that, "sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Farooq Khan, IPS (Retd), as an advisor to the Governor with effect from the date he assumes charge".

Khan's appointment shall be governed by the terms and conditions as applicable to other advisors, further read the statement.

He is a former IPS and Inspector General (IG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, according to news agency ANI. Khan, who hails from Jammu, retired from service in 2013 and later in 2014 joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Prior to his retirement, he played a major role in anti-terrorism operations in the state. Thus, his appointment as Chief Advisor is seen as a move to expedite the process of normalcy by neutralising terrorism, said ANI.

Tags:
Farooq KhanJammu and Kashmir Chief AdvisorJammu and Kashmir GovernorSatya Pal Malik
Next
Story

In silver lining to Congress-JDS govt, rebel MLA Nagaraj decides to withdraw resignation

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa