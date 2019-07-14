Farooq Khan appointed as Chief Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

Srinagar: Lakshadweep Administrator Farooq Khan was on Saturday appointed as the Chief Security Advisor to Satya Pal Malik, Jammu and Kashmir Governor, read an official statement.

In the statement, Farooq Ahmad Lone, the secretary to the state government, said that, "sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Farooq Khan, IPS (Retd), as an advisor to the Governor with effect from the date he assumes charge".

Khan's appointment shall be governed by the terms and conditions as applicable to other advisors, further read the statement.

He is a former IPS and Inspector General (IG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, according to news agency ANI. Khan, who hails from Jammu, retired from service in 2013 and later in 2014 joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Prior to his retirement, he played a major role in anti-terrorism operations in the state. Thus, his appointment as Chief Advisor is seen as a move to expedite the process of normalcy by neutralising terrorism, said ANI.