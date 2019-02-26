हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Air Force

'Burger Singh' offers discount to celebrate IAF raids in Pakistan's Balakot, gets trolled

In less than two weeks after the Pulwama terror attack, the Indian Air Force on Tuesday launched an air strike on a Jaish camp about 80 km inside Pakistan in Balakot, killing a 'very large number of terrorists'. 

Representational image

New Delhi: In less than two weeks after the Pulwama terror attack, the Indian Air Force on Tuesday launched an air strike on a Jaish camp about 80 km inside Pakistan in Balakot, killing a 'very large number of terrorists'. 

After the news of the attack, social media has been viral with reactions erupting from all over. While many users lauded the actions taken by the Indian government and the Indian Air Force, leaders from Opposition parties also came out and announced their support to the armed forces.

Earlier today, several pictures were released from Amritsar in which locals were seen celebrating the strike by the IAF on Jaish training camps. In the meantime, fast food chain Burger Singh released a discount offer, announcing a 20 per cent discount on orders of burgers, for the customers who use the coupon code 'FPAKAGAIN'. 

In light of today's airstrike by the IAF on Pakistani terror camps, we offer a 20% discount on all orders on burgersinghonline.com Coupon code: FPAKAGAIN #Sorrynotsorry", Burger Singh wrote on Facebook.

However, the post evoked mixed reactions from the viewers, as they slammed the brand and called the marketing move 'insensitive'. Few others said that the company while promoting their brand, crossed the line. 

Last week, after the Pulwama terror attack, a food stall owner in Chattisgarh offered Rs 10 discount on chicken leg pieces for customers who shout 'Pakistan Murdabad'. 

