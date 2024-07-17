Advertisement
'Fast Unto Relieved': Air India Passenger Refuses Free Food, Beverages During 6-Hour-Long Journey; Gets Arrested

Passenger's consistent refusal to accept any refreshments during flight AI 992 from Jeddah to Delhi raised suspicions, ultimately resulting in his arrest.

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 12:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a bizarre incident, an Air India passenger was apprehended at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport for attempting to smuggle gold valued at Rs 69 lakh. According to  the media reports, his consistent refusal to accept any refreshments during flight AI 992 from Jeddah to Delhi raised suspicions, ultimately resulting in his arrest.

Upon the flight's arrival in Delhi, security personnel kept a close watch on the passenger. He was intercepted while attempting to pass through the Green Customs Clearance Channel and subsequently questioned.

During interrogation, the passenger confessed to concealing gold in his rectum. The gold, valued at over Rs.69 lakh, was hidden in the form of four oval capsules. Joint Commissioner (Customs) Monika Yadav confirmed that approximately 1096.76 grams of gold were recovered. The passenger was arrested under relevant sections of the Customs Act, and an investigation is now underway.
In light of this incident, cabin crew have been instructed to monitor passengers who refuse all food and beverages on long flights, as it may indicate attempts to smuggle gold internally.

