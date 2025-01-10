Fastag-Based Parking Introduced For Maha Kumbh 2025 To Handle Estimated 2.5 Million Vehicles

PRAYAGRAJ: With millions of devotees expected to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025, the government has made extensive arrangements to manage the influx of vehicles. An estimated 2.5 million vehicles are anticipated in the city, prompting the introduction of Fastag-based parking facilities to streamline the process.

The advanced parking system can accommodate up to 5,00,000 vehicles simultaneously, allowing for quicker parking and digital payment options. This is expected to reduce congestion and waiting times significantly. In addition to Fastag-based entry, devotees can also pre-book their parking spots using the Park Plus app, ensuring a hassle-free experience. Key parking locations include Navprayagam (East and West), Tent City, Agriculture Institute, and Saraswati High-Tech City East 1.

Officials have emphasised the importance of digital integration in managing the unprecedented crowd. "The Fastag parking system is a step toward efficient and modernised crowd management," an official said. With these arrangements, authorities aim to ensure smooth operations and an enhanced experience for all visitors at the Maha Kumbh.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Prayagraj on Thursday to review the preparations for the Maha Kumbh. He visited various akharas and met sadhus. During his visit, the CM also took the 'Nishadraj' cruise in the Sangam ghat area and reviewed preparations. The Chief Minister was accompanied by officials during the visit.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).