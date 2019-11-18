FASTag to ensure smooth traffic movement, remove bottlenecks on tolls; Know all details here

In a bid to give a major fillip to digital payments and bring in enhanced transparency, the government has decided to implement National Electronic Toll Collection (FASTag) programme on pan India basis to remove bottlenecks on toll plazas and ensure seamless movement of traffic and collection of user fee as per the notified rates, using passive Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, according to an official statement.

The Ministry had mandated to declare all lanes of fee plazas on National Highways as “FASTag lanes” by 1st December 2019, while provisioning one lane (in each direction) which would be kept as hybrid lane to accept FASTag and other modes of payment.

As the December deadline approaches, the decision has been taken to start the trial run of the FASTag mandate at identified NH fee plazas from November 2019 onwards and progressively increasing to all toll plazas.

Nodal Officers have been designated for each NH fee plazas to closely monitor implementation of FASTag mandate and the trail run and to take necessary measures to remove any bottlenecks identified. Nodal officers and Regional officers share the learning experience with others.

"Daily Video Conferences/ Review meetings are being conducted by the Chairman, NHAI with all concerned ROs, and officials of NHAI HQ and IHMCL to review the preparedness of the 1st December mandate. During trail run each vehicle without FASTag is being approached and apprised benefits of it and are offered FASTag," the statement said.

To increase the awareness among common commuters, marketing and promotional activities are being carried out through various channels such as national and local newspapers, magazines.

FASTag may be purchased from over 28,500 Point-of-Sale locations set up by various banks and IHMCL/NHAI which includes all NH fee plazas, RTOs, Common Service Centers, transport hubs, bank branches, selected petrol pumps, etc. For retail segment (car/jeep/van) FASTag may be purchase online on Amazon and by visiting websites of different member banks such as SBI, ICICI bank, Axis bank, Paytm Payment Banks, HDFC bank, IDFC First bank, etc, according to the statement.

The FASTag is also available at over 12,000 banks branches of prominent private sector banks like ICICI bank, Axis bank, HDFC bank, etc.

For detail list of member banks, one can visit www.ihmcl.com. To search for the nearest point-of-sale locations, one may download My FASTag App, or visit www.ihmcl.com or Call 1033 NH Helpline number.

For recharge facility, NHAI/IHMCL has developed UPI recharge facility via My FASTag App. FASTag can also be recharged by visiting respective bank’s portal through net-banking, credit/debit card, UPI and other popular means of payment, the statement added.