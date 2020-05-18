Father, grandmother commit female infanticide in Madurai, kill 4-day-old child

Chennai: In a heartbreaking case, a 4-day old baby was killed by her father and grandmother, as they were irked over the birth of the fourth girl child in their house.

Thavamani and Chitra are residents of Chozhavandhan in Madurai and the couple have three daughters. Last week Chitra had given birth to a baby girl at the primary health center.

Few days later the family claimed that the baby had died of some unknown illness and a hushed burial was conducted at a graveyard in Mutputhur. The circumstances surrounding the death led to suspicion among the neighbors who tipped off the police.

The police, district officials and a medical team visited the site and exhumed the mortal remains to perform tests. It was revealled that the baby was poisoned.

The girl’s father Thavamani and grandmother Pandiyammal have been arrested. Initially, the father and grandmother pleaded innocence and tried to mislead the investigation, but eventually they confessed to the crime. The crime is said to have been perpetrated without the knowledge of the mother, that too at a time when she was away.

The two persons have been booked under Sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 302 (punishment with death or life imprisonment) of the IPC. The sections pertaining to female infanticide would also be added.

Earlier in March, a similar incident of female infanticide had been reported from Madurai.