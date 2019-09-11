close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Motor Vehicles Amendment Act

Father locks son to prevent him from riding motorbike due to heavy fine under new traffic law

The father, identified as Jalam Singh, said that his son rides a motorcycle and the fine has increased considerably. He added that his son was forcibly going out with his bike and out of fear he took the step of locking him up.

Father locks son to prevent him from riding motorbike due to heavy fine under new traffic law
Representational image

In a bizarre incident, a man locked up his son to prevent him from riding motorbike in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, due to heavy fine under the new Motor Vehicles Amendment Act. Following this, the son called up and informed the police who came and freed him from his room.

The incident took place under the Itmad-ud-Daulah police station area.

The father, identified as Jalam Singh, said that his son rides a motorcycle and the fine has increased considerably. He added that his son was forcibly going out with his bike and out of fear he took the step of locking him up.

Tags:
Motor Vehicles Amendment ActTraffic rules
Next
Story

Truck driver pays whopping Rs 1.41 lakh fine for flouting traffic rules

Must Watch

PT18M27S

Watch Debate: Is Imran Khan afraid to lose PoK?