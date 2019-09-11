Father locks son to prevent him from riding motorbike due to heavy fine under new traffic law

In a bizarre incident, a man locked up his son to prevent him from riding motorbike in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, due to heavy fine under the new Motor Vehicles Amendment Act. Following this, the son called up and informed the police who came and freed him from his room.

The incident took place under the Itmad-ud-Daulah police station area.

The father, identified as Jalam Singh, said that his son rides a motorcycle and the fine has increased considerably. He added that his son was forcibly going out with his bike and out of fear he took the step of locking him up.