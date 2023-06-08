Father Of Minor Wrestler Admits Filing False Sexual Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan

New Delhi: The father of the minor wrestler told PTI on Thursday that they deliberately filed a false police complaint of sexual harassment against WFI chief because they wanted to get back at him for the perceived injustice against the girl.

The startling admission by the father substantially weakens the case against Brij Bhusha Sharan Singh who has relentlessly faced protest for the past six months by wrestlers, who have accused him of sexual harassment. The complaint by the minor wrester has also led to investigation under POCSO Act.

"It's better that truth comes out now instead of court," he told PTI when asked why he is changing his story now. "Now that interactions have started, the government has promised fair enquiry into my daughter's defeat (in Asian U17 championship trials) last year, so it is also my duty that I rectify my mistake," he said.

He also provided elaborated explanation for the origin of his and his daughter's animosity against Singh, who has vehemently denied the sexual harassment allegations, including against the minor. The origin of the animosity goes back to the 2022 Under 17 Asian Championship trials in Lucknow when the minor lost the final and missed out on selection to the Indian team.

They blamed Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the referee's decision. "I was filled with rage my child's one-year hard work had gone down the drain because of that referee's decision in final and I decided to take revenge," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said a chargesheet in the case into the allegations of sexual harassment against outgoing WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh will be filed by June 15. Addressing a press conference after a marathon meeting with the protesting wrestlers, Thakur also assured that the elections to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will be held by June 30.

Noting that the government has accepted every demand of the wrestlers, he said WFI will also have an internal complaints committee, headed by a woman.

Thakur said the wrestlers had also demanded the withdrawal of cases against various academies and sportspersons as well as not allowing Singh and his associates to participate in the election process. "All these issues were agreed by consensus," the sports minister said.

Asked about the wrestlers’ demand for Singh’s arrest, Thakur said the investigation into the case will be completed and a chargesheet will be filed by June 15. This was the second meeting between the government and protesting wrestlers in a span of five days. The wrestlers had met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday night and apprised him of their demands.