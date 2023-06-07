topStoriesenglish2618845
NewsIndia
BAJRANG PUNIA

'Protest Suspended Till June 15, Movement Not Over': Wrestler Bajrang Punia After Meeting Anurag Thakur

Wrestler Bajrang Punia on Wednesday announced that the protesting wrestlers' have suspended their demostration against Wrestling Federation Of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh temporarily till June 15.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 06:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Protest Suspended Till June 15, Movement Not Over': Wrestler Bajrang Punia After Meeting Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Wrestler Bajrang Punia on Wednesday announced that the protesting wrestlers' have suspended their demostration against Wrestling Federation Of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh temporarily till June 15 and the movement is not over. Punia's comments come moments after the Wrestlers' marathon meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur ended following fresh proposal by the government for discussion on the issues raised by them during their protest.

The government is ready to talk to the wrestlers about their problems, Anurag Thakur tweeted on Tuesday. “I have invited them again for this,” he said. The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing them.

Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik said earlier that they will consider the government’s offer of talks and decide together. "We will discuss the proposal given by the government with our seniors and supporters. Only when everyone gives their consent that the proposal is fine, then will we agree. It won't happen that we will agree to anything that the government says and end our protest," news agency ANI quoted Malik as saying.

Delhi Police is probing the allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh levelled by the wrestlers on the basis of FIR.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile