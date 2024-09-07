Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2789784https://zeenews.india.com/india/father-sells-son-to-settle-hospital-debt-in-kushinagar-5-held-2789784.html
NewsIndia
UTTAR PRADESH

Father 'Sells' Son To Settle Hospital Debt In Kushinagar, 5 Held

A Kushinagar man was forced to 'sell' his son to pay hospital fees, leading to the arrest of five individuals and the child's safe rescue.

|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 07:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Father 'Sells' Son To Settle Hospital Debt In Kushinagar, 5 Held (Representative image/freepik)

Kushinagar (UP): A man was allegedly compelled to "sell" his three-year-old son to secure his wife and newborn child's "release" from a private hospital after he was unable to pay the fee, officials said. 

The incident sparked outrage and prompted swift action from authorities after they were informed, with police arresting five people on Saturday including a couple who took the child. 

Harish Patel, a resident of Barwa Patti, had sought medical care at the hospital for his wife's delivery, police said. According to locals, it was the sixth child of Patel, who is a daily wager. 

However, when he was unable to immediately pay the hospital fee, the mother and the newborn were not allowed to leave by the hospital staff. In his desperation, the father agreed to sell his three-year-old son under a fraudulent adoption deed for a few thousand rupees on Friday, the police said. 

Upon learning of the incident, police launched an investigation and arrested five individuals involved in the crime including the alleged middleman Amresh Yadav, the "adoptive parents" Bhola Yadav and his wife Kalawati, a fake doctor Tara Kushwaha, and a helper at the hospital Suganti, Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra said. 

A police constable, who allegedly failed to take action in the case, has also been taken off active duty and sent to police lines by the SP. 

"The child was safely rescued and returned to his parents," the officer added.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'
DNA Video
DNA: Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for J&K elections
DNA Video
SEBI Officials Protest Against Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Letter Reveals Shocking Details
DNA Video
Kashmir's Stone Pelters: From Hateful Slogans to Transformed Lives After Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Teachers in Amroha and Rampur Under Fire for Alleged Anti-Hindu Bias on Teachers' Day
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim Tensions Rise in Himachal as Thousands Demand Mosque Demolition
DNA Video
DNA: New Ramnathswami Temple opens for devotees in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's police encounters chain snatcher in Greater Noida