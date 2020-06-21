हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Google doodle

Father's Day 2020: Google Doodle let's you make e-cards for sending wishes to your Dad

Google is celebrating Father's Day 2020 with a doodle that lets users make a digital card for their fathers. 

Father&#039;s Day 2020: Google Doodle let&#039;s you make e-cards for sending wishes to your Dad

New Delhi: Google is celebrating Father's Day 2020 with a special doodle that lets users design a digital card for their fathers. The doodle represents crafts having pencils, paper cut-outs, flowers as well as cards and envelopes.

The google doodle blog read, ''Whether they're near or far, make Dad a little piece of art from your heart in today’s interactive, digital card-maker Doodle. Happy Father’s Day!'' The cards comes with many different theme. 

In the time of coronavirus pandemic when most of the people are stuck in different places, google makes a way easier to send heartfelt wishes to father's around the world giving ones 

The doodle transports users to a time when hand-made cards were used to celebrate such occasions. 

Google doodleGoogle doodle father's dayFather's Day 2020google doodle today
