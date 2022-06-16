NewsIndia
ASADUDDIN OWAISI

'Fauz par reham kijiye': Owaisi slams PM Narendra Modi over Agnipath recruitment scheme

The Lok Sabha MP's statement came two days after the Centre announced to recruit jawans into the army, the navy and the air force for a four-year-period.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 10:56 PM IST

Trending Photos

'Fauz par reham kijiye': Owaisi slams PM Narendra Modi over Agnipath recruitment scheme

New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday (June 16, 2022) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre's new Agnipath scheme and asked him to "have mercy on the Indian Army". Taking to his official Twitter account amid protests over the recruitment scheme that envisages a short four-year term for soldiers in the three armed forces, the Lok Sabha MP asked PM Modi to take back the scheme immediately.

"After ruining the country's economy, social harmony and agricultural system, now at least have mercy on the army," Owaisi said in a tweet.

His statement came two days after the Centre announced to recruit jawans into the army, the navy and the air force for a four-year period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits. It, however, has drawn sharp criticism from several Opposition party leaders and has led to widespread protests.

The government, however, has claimed that there is no change in the Army recruitment system under the Agnipath scheme and the number of personnel to be recruited in the first year of its rollout would only make up to three percent of the armed forces. The Modi-led government has also called it a "transformative" scheme. 

ALSO READ | 'Reality is...': Congress MP Manish Tewari backs 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme

Asaduddin OwaisiPM ModiNarendra Modiagnipath schemeagnipath yojana

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
DNA Video
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
DNA Video
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?
DNA Video
DNA: Rwanda -- Dumping ground for UK illegal immigrants
DNA Video
DNA: Why is inflation increasing in the world?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What changed after 2 years of Galwan clashes?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Explained -- Thought behind new recruitment process in Indian Army
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between protests and riots
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Muhammad Row -- How do other countries deal with rioters?