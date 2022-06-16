'Reality is...': Congress MP Manish Tewari backs 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme

New Delhi: Amid protests in several states against the Agnipath scheme, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday (June 16, 2022) backed the central government for its short-term armed forces recruitment plan. Expressing his view on the Yojana, which seemed divergent from the Congress's position, Tewari said that India needs a younger armed force with lighter human footprint savvy on technology.

Taking to Twitter, the former Union Minister said, "I do empathise with youth who have concerns over Agnipath recruitment process. Reality is India needs a younger armed force with lighter human footprint savvy on technology, equipped with state of art weaponry."

"Armed forces of Union shouldn’t be an employment guarantee programme," the Congress leader added.

His statement came in the wake of widespread protests in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

In Bihar, trains were set afire, windowpanes of buses smashed and passersby, including a ruling BJP MLA, pelted with stones by defence job aspirants whose protest against the central scheme continued for the second consecutive day.

Agnipath Yojana: Center busts myths around armed forces recruitment scheme

The Centre on Thursday also issued a clarification asserting that the new model will not only bring in new capabilities to the armed forces but also open up avenues for the youth in the private sector.

Debunking "myths" around the Agnipath recruitment scheme, the government said that extensive consultations were held for its formulation and listed its benefits.

The government said it is being spread that Agniveers will have an insecure future but the fact is that the ones aspiring to be entrepreneurs will get a financial package and bank loan scheme. The ones who desire to study further will be given a certificate equivalent to the class 12 certificate and a bridging course for further studies, whereas the ones who wish to obtain jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the state police.

It is notable that the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Agnipath recruitment scheme which provides an opportunity for Indian youth to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The selection will be the exclusive jurisdiction of the Armed Forces and a total of 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited this year.

(With agency inputs)