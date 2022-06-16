NewsIndia
MANISH TEWARI

'Reality is...': Congress MP Manish Tewari backs 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme

Tewari's remarks came amid widespread protests in several states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 10:25 PM IST

Trending Photos

'Reality is...': Congress MP Manish Tewari backs 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme

New Delhi: Amid protests in several states against the Agnipath scheme, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday (June 16, 2022) backed the central government for its short-term armed forces recruitment plan. Expressing his view on the Yojana, which seemed divergent from the Congress's position, Tewari said that India needs a younger armed force with lighter human footprint savvy on technology.

Taking to Twitter, the former Union Minister said, "I do empathise with youth who have concerns over Agnipath recruitment process. Reality is India needs a younger armed force with lighter human footprint savvy on technology, equipped with state of art weaponry."

"Armed forces of  Union shouldn’t be an employment guarantee programme," the Congress leader added.

His statement came in the wake of widespread protests in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. 

In Bihar, trains were set afire, windowpanes of buses smashed and passersby, including a ruling BJP MLA, pelted with stones by defence job aspirants whose protest against the central scheme continued for the second consecutive day.

Agnipath Yojana: Center busts myths around armed forces recruitment scheme

The Centre on Thursday also issued a clarification asserting that the new model will not only bring in new capabilities to the armed forces but also open up avenues for the youth in the private sector.

Debunking "myths" around the Agnipath recruitment scheme, the government said that extensive consultations were held for its formulation and listed its benefits.

The government said it is being spread that Agniveers will have an insecure future but the fact is that the ones aspiring to be entrepreneurs will get a financial package and bank loan scheme. The ones who desire to study further will be given a certificate equivalent to the class 12 certificate and a bridging course for further studies, whereas the ones who wish to obtain jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the state police. 

It is notable that the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Agnipath recruitment scheme which provides an opportunity for Indian youth to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The selection will be the exclusive jurisdiction of the Armed Forces and a total of 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited this year.

(With agency inputs)

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
DNA Video
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
DNA Video
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?
DNA Video
DNA: Rwanda -- Dumping ground for UK illegal immigrants
DNA Video
DNA: Why is inflation increasing in the world?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What changed after 2 years of Galwan clashes?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Explained -- Thought behind new recruitment process in Indian Army
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between protests and riots
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Muhammad Row -- How do other countries deal with rioters?