FCI Recruitment 2022: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited online applications for the posts of Manager under Category 2. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for various managerial posts through the official website of FCI- fci.gov.in.

FCI Recruitment 2022- Important dates

Commencement of online application process: August 27

Last date to apply for FCI Manager posts: September 26

FCI Manager Exam Date: Tentatively in the month of December 2022

FCI Vacancies

The recruitment drive is being counducted to fill up a total of 113 vacancies under disciplines including General, Depot, Movement, Accounts, Technical, Civil Engineering, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering under North Zone, South Zone, West Zone, East Zone and North East Zone.

FCI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for various posts can access the eligibility criteria like educational qualification, age limit etc through the official notification given here.

FCI Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates applying for FCI Manager Category 2 posts are required to pay Rs 800 as an application fee. However, Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD category and women candidates are exempted from fee payment.

FCI Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Visit the official website - fci.gov.in On the home page click on the "Category II Recruitment vide Advertisement No. 02/2022 Category II dated 27.08.2022" Then click on the link to apply and register yourself Login with system generated registration number and password Fill the application form and pay the application fee Submit the application form and download

FCI Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of CBT mode exam, interview and training except for Manager (Hindi) posts for which the training will not be conducted.

FCI Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply

Candidates will be selected as Management Trainees and will undergo training for six months. Only consolidated stipend will be paid to them at the rate of Rs. 40,000/- (Forty thousand only) per month during the training period. Management Trainees will be considered for absorption as Managers in the IDA Pay scale of Rs. 40000 – 140000 upon successful completion of training period of six months.

However, there will be no training in case of Manager (Hindi) and they will be directly appointed as Manager in the IDA Pay scale of Rs. 40000 – 140000.