NewsIndia
IB RECRUITMENT

IB Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts, check salary, vacancies and more here

The Intelligence Bureau has invited applications for Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (DCIO) and various other posts.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 01:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IB Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts, check salary, vacancies and more here

IB Recruitment 2022: The Intelligence bureau (IB) has invited applications for Adviser/Tech, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (DCIO), Deputy Director/Tech, Additional Deputy Director/Crypto, Joint Deputy Director/Exe, Assistant Director/Exe and Senior Research Officer posts. 

Intellligence Bureau Vacancies

The recruitment drive is being conducted to 157 posts in the organisation of which 110 posts are of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Exe, 7 posts Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech, 1 post of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech-Tele, 2 Senior Research Officer, 1 Advisor/Tech, 2 Deputy Director/Tech, 1 Additional Deputy Director/Crypto, 13 Joint Deputy Director/Exe, 20 Assistant Director/Exe.

ALSO READ- ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Constable posts, check salary and more here

IB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Officers of Gazetted ranks (Group A) are eligible to apply for the above-mentioned posts. They are required to submit their application within 60 days from the date of publication of this advertisement. The minimum tenure of deputation will be 3 or 5 years, further extendable upto a maximum of 7 years.

IB Recruitment 2022: Salary details

Special Security Allowance 20% of the basic pay
Uniform allowance - Rs. 10000/-
Children Education Allowance - Rs. 27000

ALSO READ- AAI Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies! Apply for various posts, check details here

Here's how to Apply for IB Recruitment 2022 

The application of willing and eligible officers, who have completed cooling off period 3 years since the last deputation and have not undergone more than  1 deputation prior to this, may be forwarded so as to reach the Assistant Director, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S P Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi - 110021.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 29, 2022
DNA Video
Why is the dragon afraid of the Taiwan wall?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress