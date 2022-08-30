IB Recruitment 2022: The Intelligence bureau (IB) has invited applications for Adviser/Tech, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (DCIO), Deputy Director/Tech, Additional Deputy Director/Crypto, Joint Deputy Director/Exe, Assistant Director/Exe and Senior Research Officer posts.

Intellligence Bureau Vacancies

The recruitment drive is being conducted to 157 posts in the organisation of which 110 posts are of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Exe, 7 posts Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech, 1 post of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech-Tele, 2 Senior Research Officer, 1 Advisor/Tech, 2 Deputy Director/Tech, 1 Additional Deputy Director/Crypto, 13 Joint Deputy Director/Exe, 20 Assistant Director/Exe.

IB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Officers of Gazetted ranks (Group A) are eligible to apply for the above-mentioned posts. They are required to submit their application within 60 days from the date of publication of this advertisement. The minimum tenure of deputation will be 3 or 5 years, further extendable upto a maximum of 7 years.

IB Recruitment 2022: Salary details

Special Security Allowance 20% of the basic pay

Uniform allowance - Rs. 10000/-

Children Education Allowance - Rs. 27000

Here's how to Apply for IB Recruitment 2022

The application of willing and eligible officers, who have completed cooling off period 3 years since the last deputation and have not undergone more than 1 deputation prior to this, may be forwarded so as to reach the Assistant Director, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S P Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi - 110021.