Female Cheetah 'Daksha' Dies In MP's Kuno National Park; 3rd Fatality In 40 Days

Female cheetah 'Daksha' died in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, said Forest official on Monday. This is the 3rd fatality in around 40 days. Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh has witnessed the second cheetah fatality last month as a male feline named Uday, translocated from South Africa in February, died on Sunday, officials said. The deceased cheetah was six years old.

The incident is seen as a major setback for the ambitious 'Project Cheetah' under which 20 felines were translocated to KNP in Sheopur district from Namibia and South Africain separate batches in September 2022 and February this year. One of the eight Namibian cheetahs, Sasha, aged more than four-and-a-half-years, died of a kidney ailment at KNP on March 27.

This is developing story.