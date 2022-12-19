FIFA WC Final 2022: Both Messi, Mbappe played like 'true champions', says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (December 18, 2022) congratulated Lionel Messi-led Argentina on their thrilling victory in the FIFA World Cup final against France. The former Congress chief said that the match showed yet again how sports unites sans boundaries. Lionel Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappe scoring the first hat trick in a FIFA WC final in 56 years.

"What a beautiful game! Congratulations to Argentina for a thrilling victory. Well played, France. Both Messi and Mbappe played like true champions," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"FIFA World Cup Final shows yet again how sports unites, sans boundaries!" he added.

What a beautiful game! Congratulations to Argentina for a thrilling victory. Well played, France.



Both Messi & Mbappé played like true champions! #FIFAWorldCupFinal shows yet again how sports unites, sans boundaries! pic.twitter.com/I1xX5ogpwE — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 18, 2022

Gandhi and his Bharat Jodo Yatris watched the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final match on a screen set up at their yatra campsite in Rajasthan's Dausa.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party workers watch the final match of #FIFAWorldCup at Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Rajasthan's Dausa



#ArgentinaVsFrance pic.twitter.com/j1HjKRCTug — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022

Lionel Messi lived up to expectations of millions of fans: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also congratulated Argentina for a superb performance and also praised Messi and Mbappe.

"Great play by Messi who lived up to the expectations of millions of fans and a special mention for Mbappe who inspired France on a great comeback!" he said on Twitter.

One of most thrilling football matches: PM Modi on Argentina vs France FIFA WC final 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Argentina on winning the FIFA World Cup and said that the final will be remembered as "one of the most thrilling football matches".

Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory, he said.

"This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming FIFA World Cup Champions! They've played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory!" he tweeted.

This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They’ve played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2022

Modi also congratulated France for their "spirited performance".

He said, "Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the FIFA World Cup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals."

Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the #FIFAWorldCup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals. @EmmanuelMacron — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2022

Lionel Messi's Argentina win World Cup for third time

Argentina won their third World Cup in an extraordinary final as they beat France 4-2 on penalties after Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-3 draw and Kylian Mbappe grabbed a hat-trick to bring the holders back from 2-0 and 3-2 down.

Argentina had looked to be cruising to a one-sided victory after Messi's penalty and a brilliant goal by Angel Di Maria in the first half put them in total control but Mbappe converted an 80th-minute penalty and volleyed in a sublime equaliser a minute later to take the game to extra time.

Messi put Argentina ahead again but Mbappe levelled with another penalty, becoming the second man to score a World Cup final hat-trick after England's Geoff Hurst in 1966.

Argentina add their third star

Messi's legacy is complete



An incredible #FIFAWorldCup Final pic.twitter.com/dZkSOHkqAI December 18, 2022

Earlier, Diego Maradona, Argentina's first football god, had carried them to their emotional second triumph in 1986 following the first in 1978.

(With agency inputs)