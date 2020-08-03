Fifth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India, China end on July 2

Amid the simmering border tensions between India and China, armies of India and China held fifth round of Corps Commander-level talks at Moldo on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Sunday (August 2). The talks finished at 9 PM on Sunday after around 10 hours. The details of the talks are not known so far.

The meeting started at 11 AM and according to sources during the meeting Indian officers focused on complete disengagement by China in the Finger area near LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

It is to be noted that on June 30, India had said that disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh has not yet been completed by Chinese troops. The statement came just two days after China claimed that the process was completed.

"There has been some progress made towards this objective but the disengagement process has as yet not been completed," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said at an online media briefing when asked about China's claim that the frontline troops of the two countries have completed disengagement at most localities along the LAC.

Srivastava had also noted that India expects that the Chinese troops will "sincerely" work with it for "complete disengagement and de-escalation" and "full restoration" of peace and tranquility in the border areas at the "earliest" as agreed during talks between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The tension between India and China increased after the violent clashes between the troops of the two countries in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred.