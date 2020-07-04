हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Income Tax returns

Filing of ITR for FY 2019-20 extended till November 30

The Income Tax Department on Saturday said that the date for filing of income-tax returns (ITR) for Financial Year 2019-20 has been extended till November 30.

Filing of ITR for FY 2019-20 extended till November 30

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Saturday said that the date for filing of income-tax returns (ITR) for Financial Year 2019-20 has been extended till November 30.

"Understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have further extended deadlines. Now, filing of ITR for FY 2019-20 is extended to November 30," it said.

This comes just a couple of days after the central government extended the deadline for filing revised income-tax returns (ITR) for 2018-19 fiscal till July 31, 2020. 

Deductions can be claimed under various sections such as 80C (for life insurance (LIC), public provident fund (PPF), national savings certificate (NSC) equity-linked saving scheme (ELSS), among others.

The I-T department had also extended the deadline for furnishing of TDS/TCS statements for FY 19-20 and extended the issuance deadline of TDS/TCS certificates for FY19-20 till August 15.

“Understanding the current times that we are in, we have further extended deadlines. Now, furnishing of TDS/TCS statements for FY 19-20 extended to July 31, 2020,” said the Income Tax Department.

“Issuance of TDS/TCS certificates for FY 19-20 extended to August 15, 2020,” it added.

The date for linking Aadhaar with PAN has also been extended to March 31, 2021. 

Income Tax returns ITR Filing FY 2019-20 Income Tax department
