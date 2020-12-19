Final phase of voting for J&K's DDC polls concludes, 40.91% voter turnout till 1 pm

The eighth and final phase of voting for District Development Council (DDC) elections across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir were held on Saturday (December 19, 2020). Around 40 .91 per cent voting was registered till 1 pm. Despite sub-zero temperatures, people came out in huge numbers to cast their votes.

There are a total of 28 DDC constituencies that went for polls today including 13 seats from Kashmir division and 15 from Jammu division with 168 candidates contesting the last leg of the elections.

Enthusiastic voters stepped out from their homes despite bone chilling cold and sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir to vote.

Total of 6,30,443 electors (327168 male and 303275 female voters) were present to vote for their representatives in those 28 DDC constituencies. A total of 1703 polling stations were designated with 1028 stations in the Kashmir division and 675 stations in the Jammu division.

A 65-year-old voter Ali Mohammad said, “We have been always boycotting the polls but we are now out for the betterment of our village and our youngsters, we have hope that the candidate we will choose will raise our voice.”

Beside a total of 1457 Panch vacancies notified in this phase, 496 have been elected unopposed while 285 constituencies went for elections with 596 candidates contesting the elections including 156 female candidates.

Authorities had put all the arrangements in place for this phase including manpower, election material and security arrangements in all poll going areas.

For the first time the DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir have seen enthusiasm among voters in the last seven phases of DDC polls.

Earlier in the seven phases, on an average, about 50% polling were recorded across Jammu Kashmir UT.

There are a total 280 constituencies in the UT of J&K (14 in each district) which went to poll in the eight phases of the DDC poll in Jammu-Kashmir.

The DDC elections started on 28th November and concluded today on 19th December. The results will be out on 22nd December of all the 280 constituencies.

The election is seen as a tough contest between BJP and People alliance for Gupkar declaration. BJP has put all its efforts in campaigning and more than half a dozen top BJP leaders were seen campaigning in kashmir in the past month.